WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process.

I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.

“I told you I’d be back,” McGregor snarled. “Wakey, wakey.”

Um ... okay.

McGregor is currently bulking up to heavyweight (his words) while filming the Road House reboot with Hollywood everyman Jake Gyllenhaal. No word yet on if or when fans can expect the former UFC champ to make his way back to the Octagon.

“Picture me rollin’ in this image with a big m60 gun like Rambo,” McGregor said in a previous post. “And then put me in a tropical rain forest. With insurgents all over the gaf. Closin’ in. But don’t sweat it. They’re already smoked. And you can then understand where I am going, where I came from, and where I am right now. God bless.”