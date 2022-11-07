 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shane Burgos injured, bounced from PFL debut opposite Marlon Moraes

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Emmett v Burgos Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC featherweight Shane Burgos suffered an undisclosed injury and will no longer be competing at the upcoming PFL Finale on Nov. 25 in New York, according to Ariel Helwani, leaving opponent and fellow UFC veteran Marlon Moraes without a date to the big dance. The promotion is currently working on a potential replacement; however, nothing is official at this time.

Burgos is 15-3 and coming off back-to-back victories over Billy Quarantillo and Charles Jourdain. His UFC release came as a surprise to many people including promotion president Dana White, who called it a “mistake” to let “Hurricane” slip away without being signed.

Moraes, who rose to fame as the top bantamweight in World Series of Fighting (later rebranded as PFL), is 23-10-1 with 16 stoppages, 10 by way of knockout and another six by submission. That said, the Brazilian has dropped four straight, all by way of knockout.

Here is the current PFL Finale championship lineup:

Heavyweight: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Light heavyweight: Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov
Welterweight: Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor
Lightweight: Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Women’s lightweight: Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison
Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

