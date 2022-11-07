UFC 281 ‘Countdown’ video | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its “Countdown” video for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who already holds two victories (including one knockout) over “The Last Stylebender” on the kickboxing circuit.

Check out the full episode embedded above.

Before that highly-anticipated rematch gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, current strawweight titleholder Carla Esparza will defend her 115-pound strap against former division champion Zhang Weili. In addition, lightweight warriors Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler settle their score at 155 pounds in what could be a potential “Fight of the Year” candidate.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

