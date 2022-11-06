Highlights! Fight Circus IV ends with two-vs-one fight, Bob Sapp showdown

Certain events end up being called a circus sideshow, but only Fight Circus actually embraces the freakshow element of combat sports and turns it up to an 11.

Fight Circus 4 just went down from Bangkok, Thailand and featured a bevvy of ridiculous themed bouts. Indian leg wrestling, a big vs. tall bout, only arms vs. only legs, and something called ‘Living room MMA’ were all scheduled. And the card was capped by Fight Circus head honcho Jon Nutt stepping in against two much smaller men, “Bank” and “No Money,” in a two-on-one modified Muay thai bout.

The whole event almost didn’t happen, though, after the truck transporting the ring to the venue crashed. That forced a multi-hour delay before the event kicked off, but once things happened they were ... very circus-like.

Here’s the bout between Fight Circus founder Jon Nutt and two men. Nutt reportedly sang his own theme song on the way to the ring.

jon nutt gets choked by bank and no money but not before delivering a swift soccer kick #FightCircusIV pic.twitter.com/z1txTcQjtp — jake (@jakeshreds420) November 6, 2022

Here’s some clips of the Siamese Twins kickboxing fight. As you can see, these aren’t legit Siamese twins but rather two men in one shirt. Whether that makes it better or worse is up to you.

and we have a knockdown in the siamese kickboxing match #FightCircusIV pic.twitter.com/pQsIuFAIQ4 — jake (@jakeshreds420) November 6, 2022

Businessman boxing brought a whole new meaning to the concept of white collar crime.

currently at #FightCircusIV white collar boxing between two rich dudes pic.twitter.com/iPkutdGPC0 — jake (@jakeshreds420) November 6, 2022

And in the battle of only kicks vs. only punches, only kicks got a quick win.

Living room Pancrase MMA seemed to just involve some inflatable furniture. It ended via first round TKO.

daniel kerr wins the first ever living room pancrase fight by first round tko #FightCircusIV pic.twitter.com/Lnypn6DwpK — jake (@jakeshreds420) November 6, 2022

It’s not all fun and games, though. In a full on Lethwei fight (kickboxing with headbutts), Gilgore Stojanov knocked out Chris Kirsch with a blistering left hook.

And there was a legit knockout in the bare-knuckle bout.

pretty nasty bareknuckle KO just now from tetee denman at #FightCircusIV pic.twitter.com/vvEybGqcwn — jake (@jakeshreds420) November 6, 2022

And as advertised, Bob Sapp showed up two thirds of the way through the card to flex a bunch while his early 2000s Japanese radio hit Sapp Time played. He also carried around some little people because why not?

Bob Sapp is harassing the little people #FightCircusIV pic.twitter.com/rw011hzn1g — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2022

Fight Circus IV full lineup:

Two vs One – MMA Symmetrical: Jon A Nutt vs Bank & No Money

Fight Circus Championship: Andrew Capurro vs Nong Rose

Bob Sapp Challenge

Wheel of Violence: Jonny Tello vs James Heelan

Lethwei Grudge Match – Burmese Bare Knuckle Boxing: Chris Kirsch vs Gligor

Indian Leg Wrestling

Upstairs Downstairs – Only Legs & Only Arms: Tetee Denman vs Tang Mo & Kushal Vyas

Couples Therapy – Siamese Twins Kickboxing: Mecha-Petzilla vs El Two-Pacabra

Board Room Brawl – White Coller Boxing: D. Armitage vs D. Jackson

Domestic Pancrasee – Living Room MMA: Kyoken vs Daniel Kerr