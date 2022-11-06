You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts.

The fight was called at 1:50 of the second round after Jack Grady landed a second headbutt on his opponent Ryan Reber. Reber, not too happy about the situation, threw up his middle fingers at Grady, who rushed forward to shove Reber. From there the fight almost got started right back up, but security and officials quickly filled the ring to snuff things out.

BKFC President Dave Feldman himself can be seen in the ring pulling Grady back. It took several officials to pin him to the ground before things calmed down.

We have a brawl AFTER the ref dismisses the fight due to a disqualification!#BKFC32 on #FITE https://t.co/DxNlXAxdr8 pic.twitter.com/FmT4cu3pyY — FITE (@FiteTV) November 6, 2022

While Florida is the wild west when it comes to their athletic commission allowing some questionable bouts to occur, we feel like Jack Grady is going to be facing some sort of sanctioning after not only the headbutts but the post-fight violence as well.

In other highlights from Bare Knuckle FC 32, Jonathan Miller one punch KO’d Stephon Reese in the opening bout of the main card.

Watch Josh Marer get dropped en route to a third round TKO at the hands of Brandon Allen.

Josh Marer is dropped and begins to leak from the hands of Brandon Allen - #BKFC32 pic.twitter.com/7dyyCgvyep — MyMMANews (@MyMMANews) November 6, 2022

And Tony Murphy puts away his opponent Shane Stapp with a series of mean right hooks.

Tony Murphy is full of energy after his first-round stoppage to open the #BKFC32 prelims on #FITE. pic.twitter.com/x96Nevph1u — FITE (@FiteTV) November 6, 2022

Full Main Card Results:

Reggie Barnett Jr. def. Geane Herrera via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Jared Warren def. Jay Jackson via KO (Right Hook-Left Straight Combo) at 2:00 of Round 2

Bobby Taylor def. Gabriel Freyre via KO (Jab-Right Uppercut Combo) at 1:39 of Round 2

Jessica Borga def. Sarah Click via KO (Right Hooks and Uppercuts) at 1:15 of Round 1

Travis Thompson def. David Diaz via Unanimous Decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

JR Ridge def. Chancey Wilson via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 50-47, 50-45)

Ryan Reber def. Jack Grady via Disqualification (Headbutt) at 1:50 of Round 2

Jonathan Miller def. Stephon Reese via KO (Jab) at 1:44 of Round 1

Preliminary Card Results:

Brandon Allen def. Josh Marer via TKO (Jab-Right Straight Combo) at 1:45 of Round 3

Ja’Far Fortt def. Chris Cornelius via KO (Left Straight and Right Hook) at 0:20 of Round 1

Tony Murphy def. Shane Stapp via KO (Right Hooks) at 0:51 of Round 1