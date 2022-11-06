Las Vegas, Nev. — Grant Dawson had a name locked and loaded for his next fight, Tony Ferguson, after “KGD” picked up his biggest win inside the Octagon last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64. Dawson wiped out former Olympic silver medal-winning wrestler, Mark O. Madsen, taking his undefeated record in the process.

The 28-year-old out-wrestled the decorated grappler for three rounds and ended up submitting him.

Grant Dawson remains undefeated in the Octagon #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/nRH2htPM9l — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2022

After the fight during his in-cage interview, Dawson acknowledged his weight-miss and then called out Tony Ferguson.

“I just want to say what an honor it is to be taking Tony Ferguson’s spot in the Top 14,” Dawson said. “If Tony wants to come and get that spot back, I’m more than willing to defend my newly-ranked No. 15 position against Tony Ferguson next. If me or Tony Ferguson fight anybody else but each other, just know that he turned me down.”

Dawson is currently unranked, but obviously feels that will change this week when the list is updated.

While it was a very calculated and clever call-out, it was met with some backlash from the fans because of Ferguson’s current losing skid.

During his post-fight interview with the media, Dawson explained the Ferguson call out to MMAmania.com.

“Man, I think the one thing that I am missing on my resume to get the respect from the fans that I think I deserve is I haven’t beaten somebody with a huge name,” Dawson said. “I’ve two undefeated guys, three if you count Leonardo Santos, who was undefeated in UFC, and I still feel like, you know, I’m one of the, ‘okay, up and comers.’ I want that respect on my name.

“I’m not upset about it,” he continued. “I understand how this works. I’m not upset. I get it. But, I think a win over Tony Ferguson — I think a finish over Tony Ferguson — really stamps my name out there and shows people, ‘Hey, this guy’s for real.’ Also, I can’t wait to be ranked on Monday. I’ve been waiting my whole life to get ranked. I’m getting ranked on Monday.”

It will remain to be seen if Dawson gets his wish, but in the meantime, the 28-year-old is getting married in 15 days and will be celebrating that accomplishment if nothing else.

