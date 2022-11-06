Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon.

It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).

“You stopped too soon! As a professional, I’m there to face a lot more, that’s what I’m in this game !!! It’s part of the game, win, lose, in different situations! We continue in our way! Thank you all for the support and cheerleading,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

The third round technical knockout loss to Lemos was crucial because Rodriguez was one win away from a potential 115-pound title shot, and with Carla Esparza defending the women’s Strawweight title next week at UFC 281, the timing was too perfect.

The 35-year-old now must work her way back to the position that she was in because Lemos will likely snag her No. 3 ranking and bump her down a few spots. If there is a positive note to be taken away, it is that was only Rodriguez’s second loss with the promotion, so a big win in her next fight could vault her right back into the title chase.

