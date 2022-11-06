Johnny Munoz praised Elon Musk and Donald Trump during his in-cage UFC Vegas 64 post-fight interview last night (Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Munoz picked up his second win inside the Octagon, putting on a dominant performance against Liudvik Sholinian that earned him a unanimous decision from the ringside judges. During his in-cage post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Munoz gave a random shoutout to Musk and Trump.

“Elon Musk, Donny J., we’re back to make America great again ... one Tweet at a time,” Munoz barked.

During his backstage interview with the media, Munoz explained the reason he shouted out the two prominent — and controversial — figures.

“I was playing Call of Duty on the day, I think, before I came to fight week, and you know, Call of Duty gets very, if you’re on the mic, you talk a lot of s—t on there,” Munoz said. “I mean, it was just something I said after I won a game with a buddy of mine. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna say that s—t after the fight.’

“And, you know, I’m not big into politics — I think you need to be right in the middle,” Munoz continued. “But, I just feel like what’s going on right now in the United States, a lot of people need to wake up and realize what’s really going on. Who’s in charge, who’s controlling. And even though you may say what you want about Elon and Donald Trump, you know what I mean, I don’t go to bed with those guys. I don’t praise those guys. But, I think it’s better to be on their side than what’s going on right now in this country.

“I mean, bro, how are you gonna take Trump off Twitter for saying a mean tweet?” Munoz continued.

Twitter’s new kingpin, Musk, has been all over the news this week because he has been laying off a significant amount of the company’s employees. In fact, he is already acting his plan to reduce the 7,500-person workforce in half .

The billionaire also plans on charging $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which will get users verification badges, and those who are already verified will be charged the same monthly amount to retain the check marks.

Munoz, meanwhile, is now 2-2 in UFC and told MMAmania.com that his fight at UFC Vegas 64 was the last one on his contract, but he hopes to remain with the organization moving forward.

