UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs Lemos’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout (TKO) win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).

Winner: Amanda Lemos

Who She Should Fight Next: If not a title shot, then Yan Xiaonan

After she took out Rodriguez in violent fashion, Lemos called for a shot at the title. Whether or not she gets it all depends on what goes down between division queen, Carla Esparza, and Weili Zhang next weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 in New York City. If the fight doesn’t warrant an instant rematch, the Lemos could very well get the winner. But if the promotion opts to book Lemos for another fight, then one against Xiaonan makes sense because she is currently ranked No. 5 and is coming off a win over Mackenzie Dern. Jessica Andrade is sitting at No. 4, but she’s too busy fighting at Flyweight these days and has a fight against Lauren Murphy on the horizon.

Winner: Neil Magny

Who He Should Fight Next: Jorge Masvidal

After earning 20 wins inside the Octagon, there aren’t too many people Magny hasn’t faced, but one fresh face would be Masvidal. Now getting “Gamebred” to agree to take a fight is going to be a tough one because for whatever reason he still eyes a title fight, which is downright laughable since he’s on a three-fight losing streak and is 0-2 in championship fights against former division king, Kamaru Usman. Masvidal hasn’t won a fight since 2019, so he is in no position to be turning down decent matchups and demanding title fights because, well, he really hasn’t done much to earn them as of late.

Winner: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Who He Should Face Next: Ryan Hall

Owner of what is now the hardest name to pronounce in UFC, Nuerdanbieke earned his third straight win by scoring an impressive first-round TKO win over Darrick Minner. A fight against Hall makes sense because he, too, was last seen defeating Minner almost a year ago. Now you may think Hall is much more experienced inside the Octagon than Nuerdanbieke, but he only has two UFC fights more than him, so they’re not too far apart in that department. The Chinese-born fighter is 3-1 inside under the UFC banner while Hall is sitting at 5-1.

Winner: Tagir Ulanbekov

Who He Should Face Next: David Dvorak

Ulanbekov is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the Flyweight division, improving to 3-1 inside the Octagon after submitting Nate Maness via first-round submission (guillotine). A fight against Dvorak sounds appealing as his next challenge. He is also 3-1 under the UFC banner, though he is coming off a tough loss at the hands of Matheus Nicolau. Prior to the loss, Dvorak was on a 16-fight win streak, so a fight against Ulanbekov would be a great pairing.

Winner: Grant Dawson

Who He Should Face Next: Drew Dober

Dawson picked up a huge win by becoming the first man to defeat Mark Madsen, submitting “The Olympian” in round three. He improves his record to 7-0-1 and his current run and latest win moves him ever-so close to a spot in the Top 15. Perhaps taking out Dober — who is currently sitting at No. 15 — will be what puts him over the edge. Dober is on a two-fight win streak and is coming off a devastating knockout win over Rafael Alves and if he were to be the first man to defeat Dawson inside the Octagon, it would be a huge boost to his hopes of cracking the Top 10.

