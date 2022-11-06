UFC Vegas 64’s Polyana Viana gets revenge, airs out Colby Covington’s freaky request

Polyana Viana broke Twitter after picking up a win in the Octagon at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It only took the Brazilian 47 seconds to knockout Jinh Yu Frey on the “Prelims” undercard portion of the ESPN+-streamed event (watch highlights). The knockout win got her back into the win column after a disappointing loss either this year against Tabatha Ricci

Viana was not done doing damage, however.

A few hours after her knockout win, she used social media to take aim at ... Colby Covington? Underneath a “Humanizing Athletes” post about her, the Brazilian aired out the former two-time 170-pound title contender’s freaky request.

“Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to,” Viana wrote on Twitter. He got upset!”

Viana went from zero to one hundred super quick, but to her, it was warranted.

That’s because back in 2021, Covington claimed that he worked on his “bedroom cardio” with Viana.

“Everybody’s going to have to use their imagination on that one. I am not claiming to be your boyfriend, but what’s up with titles these days? Why does there have to be a title? Why can’t two adults just have fun together? And that’s exactly what we did,” Covington told Submission Radio. “We spent a couple of days together, and had a great time together. I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world-class championship form. And that’s that. I have got nothing but respect for her. Polyana is a great girl, beautiful girl.”

The Brazilian has called Covington “revolting” and denied his claims.

