UFC Vegas 64 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s Strawweight fight that saw Amanda Lemos earn a thunderous knockout win over top-ranked contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). In the co-main event, Neil Magny wrapped up Daniel Rodriguez like a pretzel and made him tap in round three (see it here).

Biggest Winner: Amanda Lemos

Coming into the fight, Rodriguez was adamant that one more win would be more than enough to stamp her ticket to her first-ever title fight. And she would have been right since it would be her fifth straight win. But, all of that went out the window after Lemos stunned her in round three, knocking her out with a vicious barrage of strikes and giving her consecutive win No. 2 in the process. All told, Lemos is now 7-2 inside the Octagon and could be eying a spot in the Top 5 come next week. Whether or not a title shot follows remains to be seen, but one thing that is for certain is that she put the entire division on notice.

Runner Up: Neil Magny

Magny may have yet to reach a title fight, but he now has bragging rights for days after he became the winningest fighter in UFC’s Welterweight division, submitting Daniel Rodriguez to earn his twentieth victory with the promotion (watch highlights). That’s quite an accomplishment seeing as how many dominant fighters have come before him such as Matt Hughes, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Fitch and Tyron Woodley, among others. The win also earned him a cool $50,000 in post-fight bonus money and should give him some much-needed confidence and momentum moving forward after suffering a tough loss in his previous fight.

Biggest Loser (s): Marina Rodriguez and Darrick Minner

Rodriguez was just one more win away from earning her first-ever shot at a UFC world title before she ran into the buzzsaw who is Lemos. Losses are always tough, but it stings a bit more when you were so close to reaching what you've worked for your entire career. That said, she will still have plenty of opportunities to get back into title contention. But, the same can not be said for Minner because he suffered his third straight loss after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via technical knockout in the first round. With a record of 2-4 inside the Octagon, Minner could be in danger of getting his pink slip because other than one submission win and one by way of unanimous decision, he hasn’t shown much to prove his worth on the big stage.

For complete UFC Vegas 64 results and highlights click here.