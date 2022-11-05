Fresh off his decision win over Canelo Alvarez this past May, reigning WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol pushed his undefeated record to 21-0 with a dominant victory over Gilberto Ramirez earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Bivol was the betting favorite entering this main event clash, but Ramirez boasted an impressive 44-0 professional boxing record with over five years of title fight experience. So even though Bivol was coming off the biggest victory of his career when he handed Canelo his first loss since 2013 the Russian champion still had his work cut out for him.

Over the course of 12 rounds, Bivol outclassed Ramirez to take a commanding lead on the scorecards. Despite being the smaller fighter Bivol won the more important exchanges and utilized his speed and legendary precision to make Ramirez pay at every turn. It was quite impressive, especially considering Ramirez’s track record and noticeably larger frame.

