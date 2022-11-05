Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.

And the round too?

The feints and kicks battle continued into the second round. When the fight moved into the clinch, however, Lemos scored a sweet foot sweep and took her opponent’s back. She nearly secured the rear naked choke right away, but Rodriguez was able to fight hands just enough to survive. Rodriguez scrambled her way back to half guard, and Lemos stayed heavy from top position. Rodriguez was stuck until the end of the round, although she didn’t land anything too devastating.

The athletes seemed more ready to engage in the third, and Rodriguez landed a big right early on. Out of nowhere, Lemos landed a cracking right hand that stunned her opponent! Rodriguez backed into the fence and covered up, and a Lemos flurry brought about the referee’s intervention.

It was a bit of an early stoppage in my opinion, but Lemos just made an argument for a UFC title shot! Based on how drastically a single shot changed the fight, it makes sense why both women were so hesitant through the first ten minutes.

Result: Amanda Lemos defeats Marina Rodriguez via third-round knockout

