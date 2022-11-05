Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a competitive fight, Magny finished his foe via strangle.

Rodriguez opened the fight with a crisp cross to the chest. His left was accurate early on, but Magny returned fire with a few rights of his own. The fight moved into the clinch with Magny pressing his opponent into the fence and landing a couple knees. Magny sent a heavy 1-2 down the middle to counter a low kick. Rodriguez backed Magny into the clinch with a nice right hook, but Magny baited him into the clinch.

Moments later, Magny dragged his foe down. He tried to take the back, but Rodriguez worked his way up. Magny yanked him back down and landed some good shots. “D-Rod” escaped and landed a good flurry at the bell, but he was behind on the cards after five minutes.

Magny went upstairs with a high kick to begin the second. Rodriguez was landing decent low kicks, but otherwise he was having a tough time with Magny’s range. Still, Rodriguez found a couple cracking lefts early in the round too by pressing Magny into the fence. Magny fired back with a four-punch combination then closed into the clinch briefly.

Rodriguez began to find success with his jab. When Magny threw in combination, he tended to land, but he was waiting a bit too much. Rodriguez pushed into the clinch, but neither man got much going. Rodriguez timed a heavy left, but Magny timed a clinch entry well to finish a back take at the bell.

The fight appeared to be tied up with five minutes to go.

Both men came out firing in the third, as Magny was more willing to stand his ground. Moments later, Rodriguez wobbled his opponent with a left hand, prompting a guard pull. Magny popped up shortly afterward. Then, he entered into the clinch immediately, securing the back mount almost immediately.

Rodriguez looked exhausted beneath his opponent. He managed to work up yet again, but Magny dragged him down with a front headlock. Then, he attacked the d’arce choke, shooting his arm deep around the neck. Rodriguez didn’t have the energy to fight hands, allowing Magny to force the choke before long.

This was a great win and rare finish for Neil Magny! He had to take some big shots and endure difficult moments, but Magny once again gutted his way to victory and capitalized big in the final frame.

Result: Neil Magny defeats Daniel Rodriguez via third-round d’arce choke

For complete UFC Vegas 64: “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” results and play-by-play, click HERE!