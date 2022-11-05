Jake Paul made his official WWE debut by entering with his ‘It’s everyday bro’ song. Shit is wild pic.twitter.com/mseuoKB4Sw

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a professional wrestler and one of WWE’s biggest stars. Despite little to no experience as a pro wrestler Paul has looked incredible in recent matches. His success inside of the ring helped him land Saturday’s title fight against Reigns, who hasn’t lost in nearly 800 days.

While Paul was a “scripted” longshot to walk away with the WWE Universal belt at Crown Jewel the powers that be certainly gave him some memorable moments. Paul not only looked the part of a WWE headliner as he went toe-to-toe with Reigns in a wild affair, but he nearly pinned the champ on multiple occasions.

Towards the end of the fight, The Usos came out in aid of Reigns and started to beat down Paul’s entourage. That’s when Jake Paul came barreling out of the tunnel and proceeded to land two knockout blows on the Usos. However, Reigns still battled back to land a final attack on Logan and walk away with his title.

Check out the highlights below:

ONE LUCKY PUNCH.@LoganPaul delivers the to @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/bZPsARa6hT — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022