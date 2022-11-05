 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 64 bonuses: Neil Magny’s record-setting finish leads $50K winners

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Magny v Rodriguez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Amanda Lemos took care of business in her second UFC main event appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Brazilian contender stopped title hopeful Marina Rodriguez with a nasty third-round TKO (punches).

In addition to the women’s strawweight headliner, UFC Vegas 64 produced memorable knockouts, submissions, and overall dominant performances. Check them out below:

  • Neil Magny is now the all-time wins leader in UFC welterweight history after submitting Daniel Rodriguez with a third-round D’Arce choke (see it HERE)
  • Flyweight prospect Jake Hadley scored his first Octagon win with a submission finish over Carlos Candelario (watch HERE)
  • Polyana Viana scored a massive 47-second knockout win over fellow women’s strawweight fighter Jinh Yu Frey (highlights HERE)
  • Rising flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov made quick work of Nate Maness with a beautiful guillotine choke just over two minutes into the first round
  • Benito Lopez saw his bantamweight return spoiled by a first-round submission finish by red-hot contender Mario Bautista
  • Chinese veteran Shayilan Nuerdanbieke extended his current UFC win streak to three with a TKO stoppage over submission specialist Darrick Minner
  • Grant Dawson pushed his UFC unbeaten streak to eight with a third-round submission finish over lightweight Mark Madsen
  • Tamires Vidal made a memorable Octagon debut after stopping Ramona Pascual with a flying knee TKO to the body

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 64 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Neil Magny

Performance of the Night: Mario Bautista

Performance of the Night: Polyana Viana

Performance of the Night: Tamires Vidal

For complete UFC Vegas 64 results and highlights click here.

