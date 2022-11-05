NEIL MAGNY NOW HAS THE MOST WINS IN UFC WELTERWEIGHT HISTORY #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/bgm7Qiy98t

Neil Magny is now the all-time wins leader in the UFC’s welterweight division after stopping Daniel Rodriguez with a third-round submission (D’Arce choke) earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This co-main event was a firefight from the opening bell. Magny’s persistence and constant pressure caused some issues for Rodriguez, but “D-Rod” was too precise with his power punches and the tide began to turn after two rounds. In the third frame, Magny turned things up to regain momentum and pinned Rodriguez along the cage. From there, he was able to secure a brief takedown and eventually the fight-ending choke.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Magny, 35, was coming off a lopsided submission loss to undefeated welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov this past June so he needed this win to stay afloat in an aggressive 170-pound class. This was Magny’s 20th career victory inside of the Octagon which is a new UFC welterweight record, and a performance that should land him a top 10 matchup early into 2023.

