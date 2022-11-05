 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Mario Bautista slices through Benito Lopez for early submission | UFC Vegas 64

By Dan Hiergesell
Mario Bautista spoiled the return of bantamweight fighter Benito Lopez earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a dominant first-round submission (armbar).

Lopez was making his first Octagon appearance since July 2019 so a slow start was to be expected. While Lopez landed some solid shots early it was Bautista who landed crippling hooks to the body and combinations to the head. After securing a slamming takedown late into the first round Bautista was able to transition to an armbar attempt. Lopez only had seconds left on the clock, but he needed to tap before Bautista snapped his arm off.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Bautista, 29, has now won five of his last six trips to the Octagon, including a submission finish over veteran Brian Kelleher this past June. Given his recent success inside of the cage it may be time for the promotion to give Bautista a shot at the bantamweight top 15.

Thoughts?

For complete UFC Vegas 64 results and highlights click here.

