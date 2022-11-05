 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Polyana Viana smokes Jinh Yu Frey with 47-second knockout | UFC Vegas 64

By Dan Hiergesell
Polyana Viana may have earned the biggest victory of her professional career earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s strawweight contender stopped veteran Jinh Yu Frey with a blistering knockout (punches) just 47 seconds into the first round.

Frey came out confident with quick punches and whipping leg kicks, but the very first punch that Viana landed showed their difference in power. Viana stunned Frey and unloaded a sensational three-piece combination to score the knockdown and the eventual stoppage. It was quite impressive.

Viana, 30, was coming off a disappointing decision loss to Tabatha Ricci back in May so this was a big turnaround for her 115-pound stock. The Brazilian finisher is just 4-4 since making her UFC debut back in 2018, but she clearly has the striking skills to threaten almost anyone in the top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 64 results and highlights click here.

