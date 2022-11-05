Polyana Viana may have earned the biggest victory of her professional career earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s strawweight contender stopped veteran Jinh Yu Frey with a blistering knockout (punches) just 47 seconds into the first round.

Frey came out confident with quick punches and whipping leg kicks, but the very first punch that Viana landed showed their difference in power. Viana stunned Frey and unloaded a sensational three-piece combination to score the knockdown and the eventual stoppage. It was quite impressive.

Check out the quick stoppage above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Viana, 30, was coming off a disappointing decision loss to Tabatha Ricci back in May so this was a big turnaround for her 115-pound stock. The Brazilian finisher is just 4-4 since making her UFC debut back in 2018, but she clearly has the striking skills to threaten almost anyone in the top 15.

