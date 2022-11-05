Promising flyweight prospect Jake Hadley finally lived up to his billing earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the English fighter stopped Carlos Candelario via second-round submission (triangle choke).

Both flyweights came out firing as Hadley and Candelario exchanged punches in bunches over the course of the first five minutes. Hadley did seem to have the speed and shot selection advantage. Candelario tried to change levels in the second round with a nice takedown, but Hadley immediately locked up a triangle choke. Hadley peppered Candelario with sharp elbows off his back before Candelario gave up his leg and allowed “White Kong” to put the finishing touches on his finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Hadley, 26, lost a disappointing UFC debut against Allan Nascimento back in May so this was an important showing. The former Cage Warriors flyweight champion is undoubtedly one of the more skilled prospects to come into the division in recent memory and performances like this one will propel Hadley up the proverbial ladder in no time.

