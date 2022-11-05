With hours left until showtime a heavyweight clash between Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman has been axed from UFC Vegas 64’s main card later today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Parisian, who was expecting to make his second-straight main card appearance, took to social media just hours ago to announce his removal from the event. The heavyweight veteran cited heart palpitations, cheat pain, and nausea, as reasons he was ultimately forced out of action. Parisian’s post from the hospital can be seen below:

“One of the worst days of my life,” Parisian wrote. “I unfortunately will not be fighting tonight. I woke up at 1:07 a.m. this morning with my heart beating out of my chest and soaked in sweat. I tried to relax over the next two hours but I [was] going in and out of chest pain, cold sweats, nausea and light headedness. I decided to go to the ER at around 3 a.m. and was there until 8:30 a.m. They were able to get rid of my nausea and chest pain but my palpitations had gotten worse.

“In over 50 fights, I’ve never pulled or been pulled from one. I am devastating for myself, everyone that helped me this camp, the UFC, the fans and my opponent. I’ll be seeing my cardiologist when I get home to see what is going on with my heart and go from there.”

Parisian, 33, has never had to pull out of a fight in his career. But if he was experiencing any sort of discomfort with his heart it was probably for the best that he didn’t fight Sherman. Parisian was hoping to forge his first win streak as a member of the UFC roster after stopping Alan Baudot via TKO back in June. He’ll have to wait a little longer to make that happen.

As a result of the canceled bout between Parisian and Sherman, UFC Vegas 64 will now proceed with 11 total bouts. It is unknown at this time which bout will be moved to the ESPN+ main card.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 64 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 64 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.