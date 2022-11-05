Amanda Lemos may have punched her way to a women’s strawweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped red-hot contender Marina Rodriguez with a blistering third-round TKO (punches).

Both fighters came out slow in the opening round as Rodriguez kept away from Lemos’ power and Lemos wasted little energy in limited attacks. A late takedown reversal for Rodriguez allowed her to gain an edge on the scorecards. Lemos regained momentum in the second round with a beautiful takedown of her own into a rear-naked choke attempt. Rodriguez was able to defend and squirm free, but Lemos banked a ton of top time.

Rodriguez burst out of the gate in Round 3 with a stiff combination, but Lemos was right there to counter with her power punching. She leveled Rodriguez with a nasty right hand. Rodriguez backed into the cage and Lemos unloaded looping punches until referee Jason Herzog stepped in. It was fast, but ferocious to say the least.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Coming for a second straight finish victory!



Amanda Lemos makes the walk for our #UFCVegas64 main event pic.twitter.com/5W0FxVr4Hm — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

Aiming for her FIFTH straight victory in the Octagon!@wmmarz enters at #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/J1atrWE8CE — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

AMANDA LEMOS KNOCKS OUT MARINA RODRIGUEZ #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/QzVWSv96pR — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 6, 2022

That's two straight victories by finish for Amanda Lemos! #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ly6CwXI6O2 — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

