We all know that Conor McGregor likes to spend money, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ having a watch collection worth close to $6 million is downright absurd.

Despite fighting just once over the past two years McGregor is still the wealthiest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter walking the planet. The Irish superstar has been steadily banking millions for years now and has a net worth close to $200 million, which is due in part to his stake in his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

From his custom Lamborghini Technomar super yacht to his trips around the world, McGregor knows how to spend his money in style. But when it comes to what he’s wearing around his wrist “Notorious” spares no expense. His watch collection is currently estimated to be close to $6 million, based on the below breakdown. From Patek to Rolex, McGregor is happy to drop a cool million on a diamond-studded gold time piece that he may only wear a few times. Check it out above.

McGregor, 34, will have a chance to make millions more when he makes his anticipated return to the Octagon sometime next year. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been sidelined since suffering a brutal leg injury at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. That loss was McGregor’s third in his last four trips to the cage.

If you had to wear one of McGregor’s expensive watches which one would it be?

Let’s hear it!