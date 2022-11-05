Tito Ortiz and company tried to put on a great event last night (Fri., Nov. 4, 2022) at Freedom Fight Night 3 inside Arizona Financial Federal Theater in Phoenix, Ariz., but the mixed martial arts (MMA) card was doomed from the beginning.

Like any other sporting event held in the United States the Freedom Fight Night 3 card opened up with the national anthem. The event was never supposed to be this epic showing of production value and high-level MMA action, but fight fans were at least expecting a solid rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Unfortunately, Freedom Fight Night 3 couldn’t even produce that. In one of the most awkward and disrespectful showings in recent memory, the national anthem was absolutely butchered by some random schmo. Not only did this dude pause mid-anthem to apologize for missing a ton of lyrics, but he shouted out Ortiz in the process. Straight trash across the board.

Check it out below:

The national anthem at Freedom Fight Night 3 pic.twitter.com/UgSkwXP7oB — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) November 5, 2022

Ortiz and company have been trying their best to create a new league for combat fans and MMA fighters, but they seem to be dropping the ball more often than not. Earlier this week, Freedom Fight Night founder and media personality, Harrison Rogers, announced that the promotion will be releasing an energy drink to help fighters with “mental health issues.” The energy drink announcement was strange to say the least, but after seeing last night’s national anthem rendition it only seems fitting.

What do you think, fight fans? Is this the worst national anthem of all time?

