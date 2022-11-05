Mark Hunt proved he’s still a very dangerous fighter earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Sydney, Australia, in a boxing match against undefeated fighter Sonny Bill Williams. Despite being a heavy underdog, “Super Samoan” pulled out an incredible fourth-round knockout to stun Williams and put the Australian crowd in a frenzy.

Williams, who entered this fight with a 9-0 professional record, was in full control from the opening bell. He had his way with Hunt and really started to pull away from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender. That was until the fourth round when Hunt unloaded ferocious power punches that badly stunned Williams. The boxer stumbled around the ring as Hunt chased him down for the finish. A few big lefts followed by a looping right finally did the trick.

Check out the highlights below:

Mark Hunt has just knocked out Sonny Bill Williams and taken away his undefeated professional record



THIS MANS 48..



VINTAGE MARK HUNT #SBWvHunt | #SBWvHUNT



pic.twitter.com/srprgg1iXE — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) November 5, 2022

Hunt, 48, hasn’t fought professionally since losing a boxing decision to Paul Gallen back in 2020. Before that, the heavyweight knockout artist had lost his last three UFC appearances and subsequently walked away from mixed martial arts (MMA). It’s good to see the veteran fighter back on top and doing what he does best.

Despite the vintage performance, Hunt announced his official retirement from combat sports after his knockout win. But after stunning Williams in front of a rowdy Australian crowd it’s possibly Hunt returns for another chance at greatness.

What did you make of Hunt’s performance? Should he box again or hang it up for good?

Let us know in the comments below!