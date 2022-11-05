Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has maintained a hectic pace against elite talent. In a 17-month span, Oliveira fought for the Lightweight title four times against Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and the new champion Islam Makhachev. He suffered his first defeat in four years to Makhachev in October, getting knocked down en route to a second-round submission loss.

Immediately afterward, Oliveira promised to rise again and return to Lightweight gold. Though no timeline was established from the Brazilian, an unconfirmed report seemed to line up Rafael Fiziev vs. “Do Bronx” in UFC’s January return to Brazil — a shockingly quick turnaround even for the active ex-champion.

Though it would’ve been a great match up, Oliveira took to Twitter to dismiss the rumor. “Not gonna happen,” Oliveira wrote. “I need a break. Thank you guys!”

Not gonna happen.



I need a break.



Thank you guys! https://t.co/RWBSurIPsg — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) November 5, 2022

Expect Oliveira to return later in 2023.

As for Fiziev, the knockout artist remains without a dance partner. He has adamantly and repeatedly requested a battle with Justin Gaethje, but “The Highlight” has yet to answer his call. Fortunately, there’s at least one elite Lightweight contender willing to fight all comers who could find himself in the cage with “Ataman.”

We’ll just have to wait and see how the 155-pound title picture shakes out.

Related Makhachev Warned Not To Underestimate Volkanovski

Insomnia

So, today’s weigh-ins were an absolute junk show.

Shanna cuts her hair off to make weight #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/XbZmG7QqC6 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 4, 2022

Realistic? No. Very cool to watch? Yes.

brian ortega with an orgasmic flying triangle. pic.twitter.com/s86Uc2n1Nq — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) November 4, 2022

Modern Mike Tyson clips or video from 40 years ago — it’s all ridiculous.

15 year old Mike Tyson shadow boxing pic.twitter.com/sHDytBRorb — Roots of Combat (@RootsOfCombat) November 4, 2022

Why does it feel like UFC actively wants to ruin UFC Seoul? Why can’t fan favorites set to retire be at least a minor betting favorite in their final fight?

Make sure to stick around to the end of this promo clip, it’s worth it.

okay, this alex pereira clip goes extremely hard pic.twitter.com/55jZH9qv5V — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) November 4, 2022

Paulo Costa is just a jacked Brazilian boy, and USADA can’t deal with it.

This is unbelievable. Will they come every single day 5 am here? Fuck usada pic.twitter.com/aRxLj9Fn4y — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 4, 2022

Gerald Meerschaert fights are consistently must-watch fun — a rarity at 185 lbs.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I agree with Caposa: the follow up to the knockdown is what makes this clip special.

Davlatmand Chuponov drops Roman Ogulchanskiy then just assaults him for the first round TKO. That running follow up was crazy #ACA147 pic.twitter.com/mCizVvFEr8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2022

Wildly annoying MMA coach vs. internet troll:

Yup, I hate this.

Random Land

This woman is the new gold standard for an iron jaw, and that sound of the bat is horrendous. The internet was a mistake.

She got that Max Holloway chin pic.twitter.com/wQtiq8kKOa — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 4, 2022

Midnight Music: Against my better judgement, I listened to the new Drake x 21 Savage album, Her Loss. I won’t do that again, but it did make me laugh a few times.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.