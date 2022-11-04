Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor has officially shaved his “Notorious” beard.

McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, has been plotting his return to the Octagon for quite some time. Along the way, McGregor has packed on some serious muscle. So much so that he may not have an option to return to 155 pounds when he’s ready and able. Instead, it’s looking like McGregor will call the welterweight division his home.

On Friday, McGregor took to social media to share a photo of himself in training. Fight fans may notice the sheer size of McGregor as he readies his body for a return to professional competition, but they will also see the former UFC champion without his full-grown beard. Check it out above.

After a fan suggested that McGregor currently weighs upwards of 220 pounds, the UFC star chimed in to clarify it’s closer to 265.

“265 in the bank,” wrote McGregor.

While McGregor shaving his beard is an odd look to say the least we should notice the size of his legs. “Notorious” has done his best over the past 16 months to bulk up his arms and chest, but his legs look massive. It remains to be seen if this new-look McGregor will do better inside of the Octagon, but he’s certainly trying.

McGregor, 34, is currently riding the only two-fight losing streak of his illustrious career. Both losses have come against Dustin Poirier, but if you add in McGregor’s submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018 the former UFC double champ is just 1-3 in his last four trips to the Octagon.