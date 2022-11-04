Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX

Shanna Young makes weight on her third attempt. 126 on the dot #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/MZcd5CwzpI

Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64.

Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.

Brian Ortega would be proud.

Young’s decision to lop off her locks kept UFC Vegas 64 from setting the promotion’s all time weight-miss record at five. As it stands, respective scale fails from Grant Dawson (157.5), Benito Lopez (138.5), Ramona Pascual (137), and Carlos Candelario (128.5) leave the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” card tied for first place.

All four fighters will cough up a percentage of their fight purse.

Young (8-4) will do battle with fellow flyweight veteran Miranda Maverick on the UFC Vegas 64 “Prelims” card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 5, 2022) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Shanimal” is looking for her second straight win after stopping Gina Mazany as part of the UFC Vegas 53 event back in April.

Maverick (10-4) is also looking to capture her second straight.

