Five fighters miss weight at historically-disastrous UFC weigh ins — except emaciated flyweight who looks like death

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have set a new mark for the modern era of weight cutting, thanks to a whopping FIVE scale fails at the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in festivities on Friday morning, just one day ahead of the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Nov. 5) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The punchline?

The fighter who looked the worst, former bantamweight Nate Maness, actually sailed through the UFC Vegas 64 weigh ins without incident. “Mayhem” tipped the scale at 125.5 for his flyweight debut opposite Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5) on the ESPN+ main card but started getting that James Irvin look from the UFC on Versus weigh ins back in early 2010.

“I know people say it gets harder to cut weight as you get older, but it’s really gotten easier and easier for me as I’ve gotten older, gotten more experience with when to eat, the training, and things like that,” Maness told UFC.com. “When I fought Umar last June, I got back in the cage the smallest I’ve ever been, and I didn’t really see the point of being the smaller guy in there if I can make the weight. Height-wise and reach I’ll be a bigger guy, but I’m going to be weighing the same as those guys on fight night. This is the class I belong in right now, and that’s really the only reason for the move.”

Some of the other combatants from this weekend’s card were not as prepared:

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson (157.5)

125 lbs.: Shanna Young (127)

135 lbs.: Benito Lopez (138.5)

135 lbs.: Ramona Pascual (137)

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario (128.5)

