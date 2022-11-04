Marina Rodriguez believes a win over Amanda Lemos tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earns her a shot at the undisputed women’s strawweight title.

Rodriguez, 35, has been on an absolute tear of late. The Brazilian fighter has won her last four trips to the Octagon, including victories over Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson, and Yan Xiaonan. That sort of success is usually good enough to grab a title shot at 115 pounds, but Rodriguez finds herself in another main event spot needing to prove her title potential.

If Rodriguez is able to get past Lemos this weekend she believes it finally lines her up for a shot at the winner of the Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili title fight, which goes down next weekend at UFC 281 in New York City.

“I’m very confident that I defeat Amanda, no matter how, I’m going to be the next challenger,” Rodriguez said during media day (via MMA Junkie). “If everything goes perfectly I’m going to be there to see this fight.”

The only loss of Rodriguez’s professional career came against Esparza via split decision back in 2020. While Rodriguez would love the chance to right the only wrong of her UFC tenure she believes Zhang will pull out with the win next weekend at UFC 281. That could line her up for a matchup with “Magnum” sometime in 2023.

“It looks like Weili,” Rodriguez said. “She’s well-rounded as a fighter, but it’s MMA. There’s a surprise effect in every fight, like when Carla defeated Rose. But for me, to be honest, it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is I’m going to be there. I’m going to be ready.”

Do you think Rodriguez deserves a title shot with a win this weekend at UFC Vegas 64? If so, how does she do against Esparza or Zhang?

Sound off!

