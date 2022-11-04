Live: UFC Vegas 64 early weigh ins video results | Rodriguez vs. Lemos

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 64 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 115-pound showdown between Top 10 strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 5, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a welterweight co-headliner between veteran bruiser Neil Magny and streaking up-and-comer Daniel Rodriguez.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the heavyweight showdown between Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 64 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 64 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 64 Main Card On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (114.5)

170 lbs.: Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

265 lbs.: Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Chase Sherman (255.5)

125 lbs.: Nate Maness (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5)

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson (157.5*) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

UFC Vegas 64 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Darrick Minner () vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Shanna Young ()

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Benito Lopez ()

115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)

135 lbs.: Ramona Pascual () vs. Tamires Vidal (134)

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz (135.5) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (135.5)

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario (128.5*) vs. Jake Hadley ()

*Missed weight

