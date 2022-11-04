Joe Rogan saves village idiot from UFC beatdown — ‘Some guy was talking sh*t to Leon Edwards’

Someone was talking shit to Leon Edwards, and Joe Rogan saved them pic.twitter.com/3KWFu490M7

Joe Rogan, a longtime standup comedian, is no stranger to hecklers.

But for those people who exist outside the comedy club bubble, like newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards, it may harder to deal with shit talkers who have nothing better to do than stir up trouble for their own personal amusement.

Fortunately Rogan was there to save the day.

Related Idiot Fan Heckles Khamzat For Missing Weight

“It was Leon Edwards,” Rogan revealed during his latest podcast. “Some guy was talking shit to Leon Edwards and I said, ‘you are making a critical mistake.’ And I go, ‘let me just step in right here. First of all, you’re out of line and you’re being a shithead to him for no fucking reason and you’re picking the wrong dude.’ I’m like, ‘that is one of the best fighters on planet Earth.’”

Just keep him away from those drive-thru meals.

The 31 year-old Edwards (20-3, 1 NC) is the winner of 10 straight, including last August’s knockout victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Rocky” is expected to run it back with “The Nigerian Nightmare” at some point in early 2023, likely in London.

For more on that upcoming rematch click here.