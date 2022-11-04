On sight! Bryce Mitchell furious with Sean O’Malley after ‘inbred’ comments

The war of words between Bryce Mitchell and Sean O’Malley has hit a tipping point.

Mitchell inadvertently kicked off the feud by picking Petr Yan to win against O’Malley leading up to their UFC 280 showdown. Afterwards, the Featherweight prospect added that he felt like Yan had won all three rounds of the fight, which “Suga” won via controversial split decision.

“I have to pick Yan over O’Malley,” Mitchell said. “The reason being, once again, O’Malley hasn’t even earned that spot. He’s used his mouth to get him that fight. His YouTube followers ain’t gonna help him when them cage doors get locked.”

In a response on social media, O’Malley bluntly declared, “Your dad f—ed his sister to make you.”

Asked about those comments by James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Mitchell sounded ready to rumble.

“He called me inbred,” Mitchell said. “I’m going to deal with that when I see him.”

Any fight would have to happen outside the cage, though, as Mitchell and O’Malley are separated by weight classes. O’Malley is now the No. 1 contender at Bantamweight, while Mitchell is No. 9 at Featherweight.

But, “Thug Nasty” thinks that won’t always be the case.

“He’s gonna have to move up I’m sure, he needs to,” Mitchell said. “He needs to move up a weight class. And I believe we’re gonna clash. He can pick how he wants to, but he’s gonna lose.”

For now, Mitchell should probably be concentrating on the extremely tough Ilia Topuria, who is much better than his No. 14 ranking at 145 pounds implies. The two will scrap at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, and it’s a match up that Mitchell did not shy away from.

Mitchell was initially set to headline this weekend’s UFC Vegas 64 event against Movsar Evloev. An injury to Evloev scrapped that bout, but when Topuria sent Mitchell a shirtless picture, Bryce told “Mr. Abs” to get ready for war.

Unfortunately, Topuria wasn’t ready enough to make 145 pounds on two weeks notice. But, in the end, UFC liked the bout so much that it rescheduled it for next month.

UFC 282 is completely stacked from top to bottom, featuring Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira for the Light Heavyweight title, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, and Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio. And opening the pay-per-view (PPV) portion of the card is Mitchell vs. Topuria.

