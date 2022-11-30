Kevin Holland interested in grappling match vs. ... Henry Cejudo? — ‘I’d probably choke his little ass out’

Kevin Holland is just looking to have some fun.

The “Trailblazer” is currently lined up for a sure-fire striking showdown against perennial Welterweight contender, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in UFC Orlando’s main event. Afterward, he’s enticed by the idea of something more along the lines of Fight Circus over in Thailand.

That’s right, something like Holland versus former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo. A match up that would certainly provide unique optics.

“We were having a little back-and-forth the other day, I thought me and him were cool,” Holland said at UFC Orlando media day. “He said he’s reaching new heights so I said heel holds and he started talking about wrestling. So now I’m up here thinking and I’m like, you know what? A couple of my fans had a good point. I was picking on the only wrestler that I probably can’t beat.

“Me and Henry probably walk around the same weight right now,” he continued. “He’s probably like 200. I’m actually probably lighter than Henry Cejudo right now. Think about that. I would knock Henry Cejudo the f—k out so good thing we’re not striking.”

Cejudo is currently in the middle of plotting his return from retirement, but not as heavy as 170 pounds where Holland competes. The expectation is for “Triple C” to attempt to recapture his 135-pound crown against reigning champion, Aljamain Sterling, sometime in the near future, albeit nothing is official just yet.

As for Holland, his fight with Thompson will also act as his return from an extremely short-lived retirement. He’ll attempt to get back in the win column after a first round brabo choke submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in Sept. 2022 (watch highlights).

“Honestly, if we’re grappling, he probably would throw me, but just jiu-jitsu?” Holland said. “It’s like, if he doesn’t stay away from these chokes, I’d probably choke his little ass out. You’ve never seen a bowling ball get submitted. I can submit a bowling ball. I squeeze my legs around that belly, I’m gonna make ‘em pop. That boy will be s—ting tamales out his ass.”

