The Bionic Man! War-torn Michael Bisping reveals two breaks in lower back: ‘I have no regrets’ doing MMA

Michael Bisping has been through the mixed martial arts (MMA) wringer.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder and Hall of Famer has sustained a myriad of injuries throughout his life. When it comes to his bodily issues, Bisping, 43, is most known for having lost his eye thanks to a detached retina from his 2013 clash against Vitor Belfort.

Britain’s favorite fighting son has undergone several additional surgeries to fix his battle-tested body since his Nov. 2017 retirement. Even in 2022, Bisping is feeling the lingering effects of a lifelong career in MMA.

Related Conor McGregor Unleashes Explicit Rant At Bisping

“Well yeah if vitor wasn’t a drug cheating P—sy,” Bisping tweeted in response to a user asking if his eye injury could have been avoided and if he had regrets doing MMA. “But as I sit here with 2 newly discovered breaks in my lower back, I can confirm I have no regrets.

“Yep. Never ends [shrug emoji],” he added. “you can see the 2 breaks in the images below. All good mate. Add it to the list haha.”

Bisping (30-9) closed out his career off the heels of a two-fight skid, dropping his title to Georges St-Pierre before suffering a first round knockout on short notice against Kelvin Gastelum. While he’s never teased any potential returns to the cage like so many retired competitors do, Bisping has played around with the idea of a boxing match against Jake Paul as recently as early 2022.

Related Producers Of Bisping Documentary Hit With Copyright Lawsuit From UFC

“Not sure Mike,” Bisping said in response to Michael Chiesa when asked how he acquired his back breaks. “Doc thinks as a result of the fight career. Probably happened along time ago but flared up bad recently. Not too bad to be honest but gotta get it fixed. I’m in agony on my feet for any period of time. I’ll still take you down though [fist emoji]”