UFC 282 new poster revealed for ‘Blachowicz vs Ankalaev’ on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas

The undisputed LHW championship is on the line Your #UFC282 poster has arrived! [ Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Get your tickets: https://t.co/tdvQYyt2HS ] pic.twitter.com/z3tHuknBMC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently rolled out its new poster for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and streaking 205-pound contender Magomed Ankalaev on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their bout was elevated from title eliminator to title fight when then-champion Jiri Prochazka blew out his shoulder and was forced to surrender the strap. Ex-champion Glover Teixeira was unwilling to accept a new opponent on short notice (more on that story here) and will instead head to the sidelines to await his next assignment.

Related Ankalaev Big Favorite To Win Title Against Blachowicz

The 29-9 Blachowicz captured six of his last seven and rebounded from his championship loss to the aforementioned Teixeira by outlasting the injured Aleksandar Rakic back in May. Ankalaev (17-1) is the winner of nine straight with five nasty finishes, including last summer’s technical knockout victory over veteran bruiser Anthony Smith.

Elsewhere on the UFC 282 fight card, Darren Till and Dricus Du Plessis collide for a spot in the middleweight title chase. In addition, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler trades leather with 170-pound brawler Santiago Ponzinibbio not long after Jared Gordon and Paddy Pimblett hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

For the rest of the UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.