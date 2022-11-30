Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Paddy Pimblett does fully fit into the usual criteria for a potential Jake Paul opponent. For one, “The Baddy” remains in the prime of his career. Worse yet, he’s still in the midst of his UFC contract, not free to pursue a boxing match without … complications.

However, there are some of the usual plus signs for Paul. Pimblett is a grappler first and foremost, and despite his habit of swelling up to 200 pounds, he would be the smaller man. Most importantly, he’s quickly developed into a huge star, and Paul knows how to craft high-profile bookings. Perhaps these various pros and cons of engaging with “The Baddy” are why Paul chose to call him out for a $1 million sparring session rather than an official boxing match. If he can’t actually fight Pimblett, he might as well build some additional publicity off the beef, which began recently when Pimblett accused Paul of fixing his fights.

It hasn’t taken long for Pimblett to respond. Even aside from the potential boost in fame, a million bucks on the line for a sparring session isn’t an offer that comes around everyday! Pimblett isn’t willing to fly to Puerto Rico for the sparring match, but he’s down to scrap in Vegas after UFC 282 concludes.

.@jakepaul offered Paddy the Baddy $1M to spar and Pimblett didn’t back down



(h/t @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/9hT45gdD0v — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 30, 2022

“Challenge accepted,” Pimblett replied. “But I’m not going to Puerto Rico when I’m fighting next Saturday. If you wanna come and spar, get to the PI [UFC Performance Institute] next week. As I say, I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday, and I’ll beat you up Monday. Offer’s there.”

Somehow, this seems like too many dominos would have to fall in place for a sparring session to actually materialize in the next couple works. Perhaps, however, it’s the seed of a future showdown of some kind between “Baddy” and “The Problem Child?”

Insomnia

Rafael dos Anjos is a badass.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ last 20 opponents:



Fiziev

Moicano

Felder

Chiesa

Edwards

Lee

Usman

Covington

Lawler

Magny

Saffiedine

Ferguson

Alvarez

Cerrone x2

Pettis

Diaz

Henderson

High

Nurmagomedov pic.twitter.com/iEutiivaIz — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 29, 2022

I rarely see good or interesting takes on Twitter, but this is actually a neat angle. Having an elite grappler in his camp certainly cannot hurt Alexander Volkanovski!

I think Craig Jones being a part of Volk's camp is gonna make Islam's job harder. Jones' been studying Khabib's style for a while now, he even has a BJJ instructional teaching the system of pins Khabib uses and now he's trying to reverse engineer what Islam's doing on top — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) November 29, 2022

Your adjusted UFC 282 poster:

Trying to name all six of these athletes would be one hell of a trivia question.

Jiri Prochazka is the latest champion to give up the belt before his first defense. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/E5esWRic6e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 24, 2022

Abdul Razak Alhassan can be counted upon to deliver a violent result, win or lose.

Prediction: Paul vs. Nate Diaz happens next summer.

Hi Nate. Finally out of your UFC contract?



Let’s see how tough you are in the boxing ring instead of hallway slap contests.@NateDiaz209



I have a venue booked. Offer is ready when you are. Just need you to sign. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

Body shot sparring + kicks to all targets = Kyokushin sparring.

Mike Perry and Samuel Ericsson got in some Kyokushin rounds before Samuel returns to the Pit on December 17th! #KC37 pic.twitter.com/jb9mwBh2S2 — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 26, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If Bryan Barberena takes out Robbie Lawler and “RDA” (even in 2022) back-to-back, that would be one hell of a turnaround for a guy who lost three of four not that long ago.

Vintage footage of Bas Rutten tenderizing a liver.

This is the coldest I’ve ever seen someone follow up a knockdown with a mean mug. Sheesh!

Faceplant TKO at MMA Series 61 by Bogdan Guskov pic.twitter.com/OAEk2Kjt8O — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) November 28, 2022

Random Land

A human catapult.

Midnight Music: Psychedelic rock, 1968

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.