Kayla Harrison might move to 145 pounds in 2023, will wait for fights that ‘catapult my legacy’

Kayla Harrison will leave the tournament format of Professional Fighters League (PFL) in the past starting in 2023.

PFL Founder, Donn Davis, revealed in March 2023 that the Olympic gold medalist in Judo had officially signed as the promotion’s first pay-per-view (PPV) fighter. In 2023, Harrison will no longer compete in traditional PFL season formats where fighters compete four times a year to win the title and $1 million.

Also kicking off in 2023 will be PFL’s first women’s Featherweight season. Harrison has competed at 145 pounds once in her 15-fight career, and with the addition of more fighters at that weight sees that as her potential new division.

“I’m 32. When I tell you that it is a mental and physical grind to get to this title, it certainly is,” Harrison told MMA Fighting. “I can’t even imagine trying to make 145 pounds four times in six months. I think that is, for me, impossible. I’m hypoglycemic. It would be a health risk, and I wouldn’t be performing at my best if I did that to my body. I know it’s time for me to be patient and get the big fights. There’s a chance [this next fight is my last at 155 pounds].

Harrison aims to capture her third consecutive PFL tournament title on Nov. 25, 2022, in New York City. The Judo master currently prepares for a trilogy encounter against dangerous Brazilian rival, Larissa Pacheco, in the 2022 PFL Championship event’s headliner.

Meanwhile, the world continues to wait on the possibility of a big Cris “Cyborg” Justino acquisition so Harrison can truly test herself. Ultimately, PFL’s golden girl is in no rush at this stage.

“I have everything I want,” Harrison said. “I want for nothing. Everything I have is enough. I’m grateful and blessed beyond measure. Financially abundant. Three titles, let’s not get greedy, I’m happy with that. I’m ready to be patient and wait for the fights that are really going to catapult my legacy.”