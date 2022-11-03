Conor McGregor team denies ‘unfortunate’ blackface interpretation for Halloween

Loved Conor McGregor’s outfit for Halloween. His mum going full on ‘blackface’ however, I like that less. A. Lot. Less… pic.twitter.com/81ETJKP1mW

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor celebrated Halloween with his family at Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, where “Notorious” arrived as Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can fame. Unfortunately for the “Notorious” cage fighter, most of the attention was focused on his mother, 63 year-old Margaret McGregor, who was dressed as “a ghoul risen from the grave.”

Strange choice of makeup for the undead.

“Come on bruh we still doing blackface in 2022?” one follower inquired on social media (via Mirror.co.uk). Another asked, “We just gunna ignore the black face? Disgusting.”

Other users were quick to defend the spooky getup.

“The McGregor family loves Halloween,” a McGregor spokesperson told Mirror. “Mrs. McGregor had spiders painted on her face since her costume was a ghoul risen from the grave. Any other interpretation was just wrong and truly unfortunate.”

McGregor is no stranger to accusations of racism, having been publicly called out by singer Sinead O’Connor, as well as boxing rival Floyd Mayweather. The former champ brushed off the latter critique by claiming his jokes “didn’t really hit right.”

His family claimed it was the work of race baiters.

“What she did was she led by example,” McGregor said in a previous Mirror interview about his “beloved” mom. “I saw my mother in the great light she was in and I was in awe of it.”