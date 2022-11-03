Watch Israel Adesanya get destroyed in simulated fight against Alex Pereira | UFC 281

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is on the cover of the UFC 4 video game from EA Sports. Opponent Alex Pereira, however, is not a playable character in the embattled franchise. But that didn’t stop the Brazilian bruiser from creating a fighter in his likeness and letting the simulator run its course.

The verdict? Pereira by violent knockout.

“Even the video game knows,” Pereira wrote on Instagram.

No question “Poatan” is hoping life imitates art when he collides with Adesanya atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Nov. 12 in New York City, a five-round clash that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit.

Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.

Related Pereira Trumps Adesanya With Hoverboard Boxing

“I think it’s gonna be a high pace,” Adesanya told The Allstar. “He’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. In the first round, you’re gonna see him start to fold, he’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. I know the kinda pace I can (bring). He’s not gonna last. If this fight has to go each round until someone falls, trust me, I know who’s gonna stand. I know who’s gonna be left standing.”

For much more the upcoming UFC 281 PPV card click here.