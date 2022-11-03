Sean O’Malley is the best boxer in UFC: ‘I can become the next Anderson Silva’

Move over Philippe Nover, we have the new “next Anderson Silva.”

UFC bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley, who shocked the combat sports world with his stunning upset over former 135-pound champion Petr Yan, believes his performance at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi was enough to cement his status as the best boxer in the promotion.

Sorry Mac!

“I’m the best striker in the world,” O’Malley told Impaulsive (transcribed by Sportskeeda). “I’ve been saying that since the ‘Contender Series,’ when I wasn’t really, but now [I am]. Petr Yan’s a master of boxing. There [are] videos you can look up like, ‘Who’s the best boxer in the UFC?’ Dustin Poirier [is one], high-level guys would say Petr Yan’s the best. Dude I made him wrestle. He took like 15 shots against me because I was piecing him up, so I’m the best boxer in the UFC.”

No love for Max Holloway?

The victory over Yan pushed O’Malley to No. 1 in the bantamweight rankings and 16-1 (1 NC) in his MMA career. The outspoken “Sugar” has 11 knockouts in 16 wins — nine within the first round — and is just entering his fighting prime at age 28.

“I think I’m just realizing my potential now at this point,” O’Malley continued. “I’m like, ‘I can become the next Anderson Silva.’ Like, I can be looked at as one of the greatest fighters of all time. That’s definitely what still drives me. I just turned 28, so I feel like I got a solid like 10 years left.”

O’Malley is currently campaigning to land the next bantamweight title shot.