Conor McGregor wants fight with ‘uncooked sausage’ Artem Lobov after second defamation lawsuit

The whiskey business has torn apart the once unbreakable bond between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov.

Lobov is currently in the process of suing his old friend and teammate for $30 million for rights to the whiskey brand, Proper No. 12. Synonymous with McGregor’s name, it was revealed in 2022 by Lobov that he was actually the source of the idea.

Today (Tues., Nov. 29, 2022), McGregor shared that another lawsuit has come his and his father’s way from Lobov alleging defamation.

“Artem is trying to sue me and my father for defamation now as well,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Oh lord, god bless. Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing. Jump on the pan for minute pal you look rough mate. God bless ya pal.”

McGregor finds himself preparing for his first role in a major motion picture alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming Road House reboot. Therefore, McGregor has been out of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool that requires at least six months of testing to compete in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The Irish former two-division titlist won’t be back anytime soon, but he’s ready to get his hands on Lobov.

“Artem is a waffler, na, na, na, na. Artem is a waffler, na, na, na, na,” McGregor sang in a follow-up voice clip. “We had a chat about reptiles and rats. Do you not remember that, you silly c—t? This is a call out to Artem, the fanny, fairy pad, Lobov. I’m challenging you to a fight tonight 10:30 p.m. I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde and we’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all.

“You’re a little blouse, mate,” he concluded. “I’ll see you SBG Concord tonight at 10:30 p.m. and I’ll fight you for the whole lot. Answer this f—king call out, you little blouse.”

Lobov was released from UFC in Jan. 2019 after three consecutive losses. He’s competed as a bare-knuckle boxer since his last mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, going 2-2 with his last time out taking place in July 2021.