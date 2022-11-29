Brenda Loughnane capped off his stellar 2022 run inside the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Smart Cage this past weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022), defeating Bubba Jenkins via fourth round technical knockout to capture the Featherweight title (watch highlights) and the whopping $1 million payday attached to it.

This year alone, Loughnane was undefeated (4-0), improving his record to 8-1 with PFL, just three years removed from his failure to capture a UFC contract following his win on Contender Series.

His win was so impressive that Conor McGregor implored UFC to give him a proper shot inside the Octagon.

“UFC, sign Brendan Loughnane. Exciting fighter. A back story with the company. And of the European side. A money in the bank UK/Europe signing. Congrats on the win, Brendan,” wrote “Notorious” on Twitter.

But, not everyone was as thrilled as McGregor. On the contrary, Charles Rosa — a long-time UFC Featherweight — also posted his own message on social media, but he wasn’t exactly congratulatory toward the British brawler.

“I see PFL MMA is giving out million dollar checks — I’ll beat the champ right now! No-Name Loughnane. How do you think a UFC fighter does against current 145lb PFL champ Rosa vs. Loughnane? Put up a million, who ya got?” asked Rosa, who then took the time to respond to a fan on social media who suggested perhaps he was a bit jealous of Loughnane’s recent cashout.

“How would you feel after 10 years blood sweat and tears working at a place and the guy in company next to you who isn’t as good as your is getting paid 10x more? Be real,” he wrote.

After catching wind of Rosa’s social media attack, Loughnane decided to fire back.

You are one salty little bitch. I have no idea who you are. I had to Google you and realised you’re the one that my boy @TheProspectMMA punched around the cage. Crawl back under the rock u punchbag https://t.co/nkkTg9fAEE — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) November 28, 2022

“You are one salty little b—h. I have no idea who you are. I had to Google you and realized you’re the one that my boy ‘The Prospect MMA’ punched around the cage. Crawl back under the rock you punchbag.”

Of course, Loughnane is referring to Nathaniel Wood, who defeated Rosa via unanimous decision earlier this year, which marked the third straight loss for “Boston Strong.” Still, Rosa’s recent woes isn’t shutting down his confidence in a potential scrap against Loughnane, one he says he has received the go-ahead from UFC higher ups.

“I have better UFC record than you,” he barked. “Want to prove you are really the best! Fight and prove it. I have the ok from Dana and UFC to fight you. Who’s is your manager? Once you heal up you can fight a real UFC vet and prove you are elite. Wanna scrap Yes or no?”

Dana White and Co. have never been a fan of crossover fights so, if true, this would be the first time in nearly two decades the promotion would allow a fighter under contract to venture into another promotion for a scrap (the last being Chuck Liddell in 2003 when he fought in PRIDE FC).

Yeah, not happening.

To check out the latest and greatest PFL-related news and notes click here.