Paddy Pimblett: Jake Paul ‘actually not that bad’ ... but ‘his fights are fixed’

Jake Paul might have to do something drastic to get everyone to believe in his legitimacy as a boxer.

Starting his professional career in 2020, Paul has won his first six bouts with his opponent's difficulty gradually increasing. Despite that, rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, isn’t convinced that there isn’t some foul play at hand.

Paul’s most recent victory came over former UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, in Oct. 2022 via a competitive unanimous decision (watch highlights). However, there was a late knockdown in the fight that scored big for Paul, sparking controversy across social media.

“Jake Paul is actually not that bad now, even though I think his fights are fixed,” Pimblett told Pub Talk (h/t Talksport). “I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going (puts arms out). You can’t help it that’s a human reaction.

“But I seen an angle of a punch he hit Anderson Silva with the other day when he sat down, and he didn’t even hit him,” he concluded.

Silva wasn’t the first former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion to fall to Paul. Alluded to by Pimblett, former UFC Welterweight titlist, Woodley, suffered a wild sixth round knockout against “The Problem Child” in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), following their first clash that saw Paul win via a split decision.

Pimblett is currently gearing up to return for a fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, and although he doesn’t think Paul is “really” winning his fights, he still believes h he’s earned some respect as a combat sports athlete.

“They are a gang of idiots. I give Jake Paul his due now, he’s training that much he probably could beat some professional boxers,” Pimblett said. “He’s got unlimited funds and he hasn’t got to do anything else, he hasn’t got to go and do a job all he’s got to do is box. And he gets the best coaches in, the best nutritionists in, and stuff like that.”