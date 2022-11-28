 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled

By Jesse Holland
Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns.

The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location.

Here’s a sample:

—Ear of the tiger?

—I don’t get it.

—Can’t even tell what it is unless you really zoom in. Really dark hard lines for such a small piece.

—It’s going to look like a hard, choppy dark mess.

—My condolences.

I’m assuming his natural sideburns will help it blend in when they grow back.

Garbrandt, 31, is coming off back-to-back losses to Rob Font and Kai Kara France and has dropped five of his last six, four by way of knockout. No word yet when fight fans can expect “No Love” to make his Octagon return but first quarter 2023 seems likely.

Until then, GQ might wanna update this list.

