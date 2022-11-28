Aspen Ladd buries Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco after PFL win — ‘Their resumes are nothing compared to people I fought’

Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison put on a wild, back-and-forth lightweight main event in the PFL 2022 Championship Finals last Fri. night in New York City, with the Brazilian scoring a $1 million upset over the once-beaten Olympian.

More on that turn of events right here.

Elsewhere on the card, former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd made her PFL debut in the featherweight division, pulling away with a narrow, split decision victory over former Bellator MMA title challenger Julia Budd.

That’s all Ladd needed to rank herself above Pacheco and Harrison.

“I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd told the media after her Budd fight. “She’s done very well with her striking. I think Kayla has been the queen for a long time. But if you look at either one of their resumes, it’s absolutely nothing compared to the people that I have fought and have come in fighting. So, you have different levels of experience with different levels of opponents.”

Harrison has competed at featherweight and Pacheco has gone as low as bantamweight.

The 28 year-old Ladd (10-3) lost three of her last four in UFC and was handed her walking papers after three weigh-in violations and a couple of controversial health scares over the last few years. Probably not the best resume for throwing shade at potential competitors.

Perhaps the best way to settle this debate is inside the cage.