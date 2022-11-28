Latest Bellator 289 fight card, rumors for ‘Stots vs. Sabatello’ on Dec. 9

Event: Bellator 289: “Stots vs. Sabatello”

Date: Fri., Dec. 9, 2022

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 289 Main Event:

135 lb.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots (18-1) vs. Danny Sabatello (13-1)

Bellator 289 Main Card:

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (17-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (16-1) vs. Magomed Magomedov (19-2)

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (7-0) vs. Anthony Adams (9-2)

Bellator 289 'Prelims' Under Card:

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (6-4) vs. Ilara Joanne (10-6)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (6-1) vs. Cris Lencioni (9-3)

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (9-1) vs. Jaleel Willis (15-4)

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka (9-5-1) vs. Kevin Boehm (9-5)

170 lbs.: Mark Lemminger (12-5) vs. Michael Lombardo (12-3-1)

185 lbs.: Pat Downey (1-0) vs. Christian Echols (2-2)

135 lbs.: Cass Bell (5-2) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-2)

125 lbs.: Randi Field (3-1) vs. Kristina Katsikis (1-2)

185 lbs.: Theo Haig (1-0) vs. Kareem Kline (1-2)

