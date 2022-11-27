Knockout! Watch Tommy Fletcher sleep Jiri Krejci from every awesome camera angle

Now that was a nasty uppercut ...

Tommy Fletcher, 20, brutally knocked out Jiri Krejci on the undercard of “Parker vs. Ryder” last night (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) inside The O2 Arena in London, England, in the first round of their scheduled four-round boxing match. Indeed, “The Norfolk Nightmare” hit Krejci with two body shots and then landed a disgusting uppercut that shut off the lights of the Czech boxer, sending him into the shadow realm.

Watch it:

That is a shot!@tommyfletcher0 catches Jiri Krejci with knock out blow



3-0 for Tommy Fletcher ✨#Fightnight pic.twitter.com/nRrk679beZ — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) November 26, 2022

Fletcher improved to 3-0 as a professional boxer with three knockouts. The 6’7” Cruiserweight made his professional debut this earlier year, knocking out Aron Gregorio in 58 seconds on the undercard of the “High Stakes” boxing event.

After his first-round knockout, Fletcher claimed in his post-fight interview, “I am the future of the Cruiserweight division,” and that he wants to move up to six-round matches in 2023.

Check out some other angles of the knockout:

What a KO by Tommy Fletcher pic.twitter.com/Bj3ikehKZv — Fred Beck (@fredpdbeck) November 26, 2022

COMEÇOU PESADO! Tommy Fletcher nocauteia Jiri Krejci com um upper brutal no primeiro duelo do evento.



#BoxeNoCombate pic.twitter.com/7r8pMcX4UM — Combate (@combate) November 26, 2022

For more boxing related news, notes and knockouts click here.