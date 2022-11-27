 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knockout! Watch Tommy Fletcher sleep Jiri Krejci from every awesome camera angle

AlexBehunin
/ new
Jiri Krejci on the ground after getting hit with a uppercut from Tommy Fletcher

Now that was a nasty uppercut ...

Tommy Fletcher, 20, brutally knocked out Jiri Krejci on the undercard of “Parker vs. Ryder” last night (Sat., Nov. 26, 2022) inside The O2 Arena in London, England, in the first round of their scheduled four-round boxing match. Indeed, “The Norfolk Nightmare” hit Krejci with two body shots and then landed a disgusting uppercut that shut off the lights of the Czech boxer, sending him into the shadow realm.

Watch it:

Fletcher improved to 3-0 as a professional boxer with three knockouts. The 6’7” Cruiserweight made his professional debut this earlier year, knocking out Aron Gregorio in 58 seconds on the undercard of the “High Stakes” boxing event.

After his first-round knockout, Fletcher claimed in his post-fight interview, “I am the future of the Cruiserweight division,” and that he wants to move up to six-round matches in 2023.

Check out some other angles of the knockout:

