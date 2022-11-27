Imagine you’re just chilling, and suddenly, you get an alert on your Ring app, which turns out to be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Paddy Pimblett. Oh, and Pimblett is letting you know his dog just had a sloppy s—t outside your house, and he wants to clean it.

That happened recently ... and it’s all on camera.

Indeed, a video clip made the social media rounds this weekend of Pimblett asking a random neighbor if he could clean up his dog’s steamer.

Imagine openin your ring door bell to paddy the baddy tellin ye his dogs just had a sloppy shit outside yours pic.twitter.com/b4k1g9LJjw — Jœł (@w00den_bench) November 26, 2022

“Hello love, um, my dog just had a sloppy s—t outside, and I’m just wondering if you got some water — I don’t want to leave it outside on the path,” Pimblett said on the Ring video.

The owner of the house knew who Pimblett was and got excited, understandably so, and said they would take care of the dog poop when they got home.

“You sure? Look, I feel terrible, you know what I mean? He just had a sloppy s—t, and I can’t even pick it up with a poo bag,” Pimblett said

The 27-year-old emerging superstar might have rubbed some people the wrong way the past few years, but requesting to clean up sloppy stew is just fantastic manners. (If you don’t clean up your dog’s poop when you go on a walk, TAKE NOTES!)

Pimblett returns to action for the third time in 2022 at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He faces Jared Gordon and has been bumped up to the co-main event since the pay-per-view (PPV) show lost its original headliner (details here).

To check out the latest UFC 282 fight card and rumors click here.