Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla.

Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.

The video then cuts to Henry sitting at a table as Hasbulla glowers in the background, attempting to re-ignite a fight with the Olympic gold medalist. Another cut and Hasbulla is on Cejudo’s lap, alternating punches to the body and face.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Here's footage of @Hasbulla_NFT blatantly assaulting me. I won't press charges as long as he SIGNS THE DAMN CONTRACT. It's time to settle this once and for all. I'M COMING FOR YOU HASBULLA!!! pic.twitter.com/aazfNaxPgA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 25, 2022

“WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter. “Here’s footage of Hasbulla blatantly assaulting me. I won’t press charges as long as he SIGNS THE DAMN CONTRACT. It’s time to settle this once and for all. I’M COMING FOR YOU HASBULLA!!!”

Cejudo isn’t the only UFC champion Hasbulla has bullied around. He also smashed a hamburger into Alexander Volkanovski’s face and beat him up for a video on the Australian featherweight champion’s YouTube channel.

Alexander Volkanovski getting PRANKED by Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/hFlEtHtl4O — MMA CASUAL (@scc_105) August 31, 2022

Hasbulla is also in the middle of heated feud with Conor McGregor, who declared his desire to “boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post.”

“Hey uncle Dana White and UFC please make it happen, let me eat this chicken Conor McGregor,” Hasbulla replied. “I am hungry, I will smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother Khabib Nurmagomedov smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise!”

Hasbulla has become such an internet sensation that the UFC went ahead and signed him to a special five year entertainment contract. It’s still unclear exactly what that deal entails, but part of it involves his participation during fight weeks in Abu Dhabi, and special Hasbulla gear on sale in the UFC store.

UFC apparel store is really something pic.twitter.com/PhQrxTJbSz — Ryan Harkness (@Ryan_Harkness) November 25, 2022

Hasbulla himself has claimed a fight is part of the contract, but we’ll believe that when we see it. Until then, we’ll just have to enjoy watching him slap around guys like Henry Cejudo.